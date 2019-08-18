Current time period is deadliest for teen drivers, statistics show

With back to school season under way, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) is reminding consumers that this time of year is especially dangerous for teen drivers. Research from the AAA Foundation indicates that the number of crash fatalities involving teen drivers rises significantly between Memorial Day (May 27, 2019) and Labor Day (Sept. 2, 2019). Because of the higher period of fatalities, this 100 day period has been deemed the “100 Deadliest Days.”
TDCI’s Division of Insurance is urging parents to take extra precautions between Memorial Day and Labor Day by stressing the importance of safe driving habits, driver training, and obeying traffic safety laws to their teens. Additionally, TDCI is sharing a new video to give new (and experienced) drivers a quick refresher on the rules of the road. (<</click the link to see the video).
In an effort to reduce the number of accidents involving teen drivers, TDCI advises:
SET RULES
- Limit the number of passengers allowed in a teen’s car.
- Make distracted driving zero tolerance.
- Set a curfew for driving. In 2016, 36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving a teen driver occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
- Stress the importance of seat belts and lead by example.
- Encourage teens to speak up if they are a passenger in a car where the driver is practicing unsafe driving behaviors.
- Teach by example. Practice safe driving behaviors when behind the wheel.