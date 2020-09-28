CSX construction to close roads at crossings in October

The Tullahoma Director of Public Works, Butch Taylor, has been notified by CSX that
construction of the road crossings over the railroad tracks will be closed
according to the following schedule:
October 19 and 20: Warren Street, Lauderdale Street and Wiseman Road
October 21 and 22: Brown Street and Hogan Street
CSX indicated that these dates are estimates and could vary by a few days.
During this construction, expect delays and seek alternative routes.
Motorists should be aware of the closure and watch for workers in the
construction zone and drive with caution.
Motorists should always expect a train when crossing railroad tracks.