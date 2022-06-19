Crippling heat to return to Middle Tennessee this week

This past weekend provided some much needed reprieve from record-breaking heat and humidity that gripped Middle Tennessee last week.
The bad news is – the break won’t last long.
After high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday, National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures to reach 90 on Monday, 94 on Tuesday, 97 Wednesday and 95 on Thursday and 93 on Friday. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.
Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in shaded or cooled areas if you must be outside. Otherwise, stay indoors and check frequently on elderly friends and relatives.