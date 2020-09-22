Crews in Michigan searching for 12-year old boy from Tennessee swept from pier

We have tragic news to report out of Michigan that involves a Coffee County family.
News outlets in Michigan are reporting that rescue crews are searching for a 12-year old boy after he was swept off the Frankfort Pier on Monday.
Authorities say that no recovery was made on Monday and the situation is no longer a rescue mission, but instead a search and recovery situation.
The family was visiting from Tennessee when three children were swept off the pier. A family member was able to rescue two children, according to reports, but the 12-year old boy is still missing as of Tuesday afternoon.
Thunder Radio is choosing not to release names.