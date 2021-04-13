COVID vaccines available at fairgounds next week without appointment

Anyone still looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – there will be vaccines next week at the fairgounds with no appointment needed.
Currently, the vaccine is available to people ages 16 and older. The health department will be administering the vaccine at the Coffee County Fairgrounds next week with no appointment required at the following times:
Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday – Thursday, April 13-15, from 1-3 p.m.
Friday, April 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Appointments for vaccines are also still available and can be booked at www.vaccinate.tn.gov