COVID: Statewide vaccinations top 200,000; currently over 600 active cases in Coffee County

There have now been 206,128 people statewide who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Meanwhile, 4,561 people have received two doses of the vaccine, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
More information available here https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html#vaccine
As of January 10, there have been 6,607 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the state of Tennessee. There were an additional 81 deaths reported Sunday.
Also, there are currently 3,085 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 related issues.
In Coffee County, there are currently 71 people hospitalized with virus related issues and there have been 76 deaths reported. There are currently 606 active cases in Coffee County.