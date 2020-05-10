COVID-19 WEEKEND UPDATE: Active cases up, percentage of positive tests down

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there are now 14,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, with 243 deaths and 1,325 hospitalizations. There are 7,528 cases classified as recovered, leaving 7,457 active cases across the state of Tennessee. This is 215 more active cases than the 2 p.m report released on Thursday, May 7.
Percentage of those tested with the virus continues to decline, however. As of Sunday, 261,869 tests have been performed – this means only 5.7 percent of those tested in Tennessee have returned a positive result. This is down from 6.4 percent of those tested positive receiving a positive result one week ago.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County, there are now 53 confirmed cases of the virus. With 25 recoveries, this leaves 28 active cases. There have been 1,437 negative tests performed in Coffee County, meaning of those tested, only about 3.7 percent receive positive results.
