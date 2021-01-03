COVID-19 vaccines to begin at Coffee County fairgrounds Wednesday

Vaccines for COVID-19 will begin in Manchester at the Coffee County fairgrounds beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6. Available hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. while supplies are available.
Vaccines are currently available for those ages 75 and older as Coffee County is currently in phase 1a1, 1a2 and 75-years and older.
The Department of Health communicated late Sunday that Coffee County has currently exhausted its vaccine resources for now. However, the emergency management agency expects vaccines to be available by Wednesday, Jan. 6. We will post updates at thunder1320.com. It is unclear how many doses will be available.
Following Wednesday, there will be a rotating schedule of vaccines and testing at the fairgrounds site.
After Wednesday, the schedule will be as follows:
Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays: vaccines will be administered.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: COVID testing will be provided by the health department.
The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Dr. in Manchester.
If you have any questions concerning vaccinations or testing you can reach out to the health department via phone
Tullahoma- 455-9369
Manchester- 723-5134