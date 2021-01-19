COVID-19 vaccines continue varying pace

The COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be administered across the state of Tennessee, albeit at different rates and paces.
Across the state, 244,567 people have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine. A total of 42,851 people have received the two doses required.
In Coffee County, 2.61 percent of the population has received the first of two required vaccines for the virus. In terms of percentage of population, this is less than all surrounding counties with the exception of Rutherford County, where about 2.08 percent o the population has received the first dose of the vaccine. Warren County has seen 4.72% of the population receive the first dose. Meanwhile, Franklin County is at 3.79 percent.
Henry County in West Tennessee appears to have administered first doses of vaccines to a larger percentage of its population, with 10.40 percent of the population receiving the first dose. But virtually no one in Henry County has received a second dose, just 0.07 percent.
As it pertains to the second dose, very few have received that. In Coffee County, just 0.12 percent of the population has received two doses. In Rutherford County, 0.62 percent has received the second dose.
Currently, those qualified for phase 1a1 and 1a2 can sign up to be on the waiting list for vaccination in Coffee County by clicking here. Limited vaccines are being distributed on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.