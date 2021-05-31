COVID-19 vaccinations

The number for people vaccinated in Tennessee is close to reaching 5 million (4.857,898). 33.4 % of the population is fully vaccinated, while 39.3% have at least one dose.
Ages 61-70 seem to have the highest rate of vaccines across the state at 535,084 people vaccinated.
The Tennessee Department of health is still running their “Give it a Shot” campaign, which is used to encourage those hesitant of receiving the vaccine to go out and get it.
Nationally, a total of about 135 million people are fully vaccinated which is equivalent to 41.2% of the U.S. population.
For more details about vaccination numbers in Tennessee, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html