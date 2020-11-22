COVID-19 update

There are currently 46,245 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Tennessee, this according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday.
There have been 55 new deaths reported, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee to 3,929.
According to TDH, there are approximately 318 active cases of the virus in Coffee County. There have been 41 deaths reported in Coffee County that are related to the virus.
Among school-aged children in Coffee County, there have been 37 cases reported over the last 14 days.
Pertaining to hospital availability, 83 % of floor beds remain available across the state, 87% of ICU beds remain available and 28% of adult ventilators remain available.