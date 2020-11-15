COVID-19 UPDATE: Sunday, Nov. 15

There are currently 245 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, this according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday.
There have been 36 deaths reported in Coffee County since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there have been 48 cases of the virus among school-aged children in the past 14 days. This number is up 13 from Friday.
Across the state of Tennessee, there were 16 additional deaths reported Sunday and seven additional hospitalizations – bringing the current total of hospitalized patients to 1,785 in Tennessee.