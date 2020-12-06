COVID-19 update: Sunday, Dec. 6

As of Sunday, Dec. 6 there are now 325 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Coffee County, according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
One additional virus-related death in Coffee County was reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 44 since March.
Among school-aged children in Coffee County, there have been 17 cases reported over the past 14 days, according to TDH.
Across the state of Tennessee there are currently 2,504 virus related hospitalizations and there have been 4,491 confirmed virus-related deaths.
According to TDH, 11% of ICU beds remain available across the state and 73% of ventilators are available.