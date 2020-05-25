COVID-19 UPDATE: Active cases remain at 24 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Monday, there are 20,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This includes 338 confirmed deaths and 1,594 hospitalizations.
There are 13,073 cases classified as recovered, leaving 7,534 active cases. This is 226 more active cases than the prior day. There have been 396,219 total tests performed. This means about 5.2 of those tested are positive.
In Coffee County, there are 66 confirmed cases with 42 recoveries – leaving 24 active cases, a number that has held steady over the past several days.