COVID-19 UPDATE: 645 active cases in Coffee County, vaccines begin flowing

There are currently 654 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County according to numbers provided by Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday.
There have been 64 deaths in Coffee County related to the virus and there are currently 69 people from Coffee County hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.
Across the state there have been 5,708 confirmed deaths related to the virus and there are currently 2,813 people hospitalized.
Across the state, 53,258 vaccinations have been administered. In Coffee County, 0.45% of the population has received partial vaccination – meaning one of two doses have been administered.