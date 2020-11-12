COVID-19 UPDATE: 35 school-age children with virus over past 14 days in Coffee County

There are currently 237 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of Thursday afternoon – this according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of health.
There have been a total of 35 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Coffee County since the pandemic began.
As it pertains to school-aged children between the ages of 5-18, there have been a total of 287 cases since the pandemic began in Coffee County. In the past 14 days, there have been 35 cases in Coffee County for that age group, which is down 2 from yesterday.
Across the state there are 1,749 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.
In reference to hospital capacity across the state: 87% of floor beds remain available, 91% of ICU beds are available and 26% of ventilators are available.