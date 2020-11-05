COVID-19 unemployment continues to fall in Tennessee

A total of 906,360 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15th, which was ten days after the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The positive news is that the numbers of new unemployment claims being filed in Tennessee continues to go down.
The week ending on October 10, 2020 saw new jobless claims at 10,145. The following three weeks saw numbers drop to 9,800 one week and then 7,700 the next week – followed by 6,900 new unemployment claims filed on October 31, 2020.
Currently, 64,188 unemployment checks are being sent to jobless individuals in Tennessee who filed during the COVID Pandemic. Coffee County currently has 447 people receiving continued claims for unemployment.