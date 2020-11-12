COVID-19 unemployment claims drop in Coffee County

New COVID-19 related unemployment claims are on a slight increase, after Tennessee saw three weeks of unemployment claims going down.
The latest numbers for the week that closed on November 7, 2020 showed new unemployment claims rang in at 7,221. The previous week that ended on October 31st closed with 6,992 new unemployment filings in Tennessee.
Since March 15th, there have been 913,581 jobless claims filed in Tennessee. That number represents filings related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Currently, there are 58,298 approved recipients receiving unemployment benefits in the Volunteer State due to COVID related unemployment. When COVID was at its peak, there were over 325,000 unemployment checks going out in one week, which was the week that ended on May 9th.
In Coffee County, there are currently 396 unemployment claims related to the pandemic. This is down 78 from the previous week in Coffee County.