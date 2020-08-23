COVID-19 numbers update Sunday, Aug. 23

There are now 321 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County as of Sunday afternoon, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 691 total cases of the virus in Coffee County. Of these, 365 have recovered and five people have passed away. This leaves 321 active cases.
Across the state of Tennessee, there are approximately 35,419 active cases of the virus in the state. There have been 1,527 COVID-19 related deaths in Tennessee since March, and 6,378 hospitalizations. The total of people tested has crossed the two million mark.
In regards to hospital capacity, 79% of floor beds remain available in Tennessee, 31% of ventilators remain available, and 81 percent of ICU beds are currently available.