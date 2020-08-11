COVID-19 numbers fall for second straight day in Coffee County

Active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County dropped by four on Tuesday, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. There are now 298 active cases in Coffee County.
There were 302 active cases on Monday and 321 on Sunday.
Since testing began in March, there have been 558 positive cases in Coffee County. Of these, 257 have recovered and three have passed away. There have been 9,640 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
Meanwhile, across the state active cases dropped by 1,180 on Tuesday, making it 2,000 fewer active cases over the previous two days.
There have been 1,232 confirmed deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19 related complications since March, and 5,464 hospitalizations.
