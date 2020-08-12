COVID-19 numbers drop again across Tennessee on Wednesday; up slightly in Coffee Co.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped across the state again on Wednesday and rose only slightly in Coffee County.
Across the state, active cases dropped by 517 on Wednesday. This brings active cases across the state down by over 2,500 for the week.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County active cases are back up to 302. This is up just four from the previous day and remains down for the week. Since testing began in March, there have been 573 cases in Coffee County. Of these, 268 have recovered and three have passed away, leaving 302 active cases.