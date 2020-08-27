COVID-19 number update Thursday, Aug. 27

Active cases of COVID-19 virus remain 0.5 percent of the Coffee County population on Thursday, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
As of Thursday, there are 281 active cases in the county. There have been six reported COVID-19 related deaths in Coffee County, according to TDH.
Across the state, active cases saw a slight uptick Thursday with 150 new active cases. However, active cases remain on a downward trajectory in Tennessee over the past two weeks.
Since March, there have been 1,627 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Tennessee and 6,677 hospitalizations.