COVID-19: Half of long-term care deaths in Tennessee have been in past month

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, long term care facilities in the Volunteer State currently report there are 516 facilities with COVID-19 Positive cases. To date, there have been 1,276 deaths within these facilities and 643 of those deaths have been reported within the past 28-days.
Statewide, long term care organizations report 5,652 Positive COVID-19 cases among residents and 4,711 cases among workers.
In Coffee County, there are 381 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon and there have been 42 deaths related to the virus in Coffee County.
Among school-aged children in Coffee County, there have been 26 cases of the virus reported over the last 14 days.