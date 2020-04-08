COVID-19 count in Tennessee now at 4,362

There are now 4,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 79 confirmed deaths. This according to the Tennessee Department of Health as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
There have been 56,618 tests performed and 449 hospitalizations. There have been seven confirmed cases in Coffee County. There have been 226 tests that have returned negative results in Coffee County, according to TDH.
