COVID-19 count holds steady at 23 in Coffee County

There remain 23 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 109 positive tests in Coffee County. Of these, 86 have recovered – leaving the 23 active cases.
Meanwhile, there are approximately 16,085 active cases of the virus across the entire state of Tennessee. There have been 583 confirmed deaths from the virus and 2,715 hospitalizations since mid-March.
There have been 817,522 total tests administered in Tennessee, which means about 5.5% of people testing are testing positive. Since testing began in March, there have been 44,951 positive tests confirmed in Tennessee.