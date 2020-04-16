COVID-19 cases up to 17; drive-thru testing available in Coffee County Sunday

Coffee County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 17 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, this according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That number is up from 13 on Wednesday. Of those 17, four are considered recovered.
Statewide there are 6,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 141 deaths reported. Across the state there have been 691 hospitalizations and 2,786 classified as recovered. In Tennessee there have been 85,049 tests conducted.
The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend (April 18-19) to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. This includes a drive-thru testing site at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.