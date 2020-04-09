COVID-19 cases up to 10 in Coffee County

Tennessee has now reported 4,634 cases of COVID-19 as of April 9, including 94 deaths, 505 hospitilizations and 921 recovered. This count now includes 10 cases in Coffee County, this is up from seven yesterday. Coffee County has had 247 tests returned negative, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Thirty-six Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 assessment sites across the state will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, this includes the Coffee County site at 615 Wilson Avenue in Tullahoma.
Nurses at each site will conduct nasal swab collection for testing. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.
Tennessee’s rural county health department clinics will be closed for other services on April 10 in observance of Good Friday.
People in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms are prioritized for testing.
People who have suspected or known cases of COVID-19 but are not severely ill should stay home while they recover. People with suspected or known COVID-19 who have severe underlying health conditions or are older adults should contact their health care provider to ask if they have additional recommendations for care. Anyone who develops severe symptoms should call ahead to their health care provider if possible prior to seeking care.
