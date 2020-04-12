COVID-19 cases top 5,300 in Tennessee

There are now 5,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee as of 2 p.m. Sunday, this according to the Tennessee Department of Health. There have been 101 COVID-19 related deaths and 567 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 70,599 tests performed and 1,504 people recovered.
In Coffee County, there are 11 confirmed cases of the virus. Three of those people have been classified as recovered. In total, there have been 306 negative tests for the virus in Coffee County.
