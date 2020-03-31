COVID-19 cases top 2,000; study shows mortality rate lower than first reported

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, this includes one confirmed case in Coffee County. Of these cases, there have been 23 reported deaths and 175 hospitalizations, according to Tennessee Department of Health.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Unity Medical Center reports that it has administered 53 tests, with 31 negative results, 1 positive and 21 results pending.
According to a study released Monday, the mortality rate of the COVID-19 disease is now thought to be 0.66%. This is lower than previous numbers that stated 1.38% of those infected will die. This is because new studies take into account mild cases that are never officially diagnosed.
Complete your Census today!
If you have not yet completed your 2020 Census – do it today! It takes mere minutes and the impact is lasting on our community. You can do it online!