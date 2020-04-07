COVID-19 cases remain steady at 7 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 4,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee – this out of 52,874 total tests performed.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been 72 confirmed deaths and 508 hospitalizations. There are 7 confirmed cases in Coffee County.
As Thunder Radio News reported to you yesterday, a study conducted by the University of Washington that originally projected Tennessee could see 3,400 deaths from COVID-19 has made serious alterations to that projection. Now, the study predicts Tennessee will likely see 587 deaths from COVID-19. That study also says Tennessee will need to add zero hospital beds and 200 ventilators. Previously, that study said Tennessee needed to add 7,800 beds and nearly 2,000 ventilators. This same study also says the state will hit peak resource use by April 15. This study takes into account social distancing through the end of May.
