COVID-19 cases in Coffee County at 23; active cases at 14

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday April 22, there have been 7,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee,. There are 4,012 patients classified as recovered, leaving 3,830 active cases. There have been 166 confirmed deaths and 775 hospitalizations. In total, 114,980 tests have been performed across Tennessee.
In Coffee County, there are 23 total cases as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. With 9 patients recovered, that leaves 14 active cases. There have been 726 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
