COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Coffee County

Active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County dropped again on Tuesday, falling to 288 according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
That makes a drop of 33 cases over the past two days in Coffee County, falling from 321 on Sunday to 288 on Tuesday.
Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 700 cases in Coffee County. Of these, 406 have recovered and six have passed away, leaving 288 active cases. This number is dropping closer to the threshold for local schools to return to traditional learning. However, numbers would need to fall below 282 for consecutive weeks for that to be considered now that a hybrid plan has been put in place.
Across the state, active cases fell by 1,221 Tuesday. This after a decrease of over 1,300 the previous day.
