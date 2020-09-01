COVID-19 case count update for Tuesday, Sept. 1

Active cases of COVID-19 virus continue to fall across Coffee County and the state, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 272 active cases of the virus in Coffee County, down four from the previous day.
Six virus-related deaths have been reported in Coffee County since the pandemic began. In total, 772 people in Coffee County have been diagnosed with the virus. Of these, 494 have recovered and six have passed away.
Meanwhile, active cases across the state fell by 652 on Tuesday.