Court in Coffee County returns with limitations

Court in Coffee County has returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are limitations.
The first phase of the reopening limits courtrooms to fewer than 10 people inside a court room. This forces jury trials to remain delayed through July 3. Attorneys and court personnel will be allowed in court rooms. All attending for hearings will be encouraged to wear face masks and remain six feet apart.
Everyone entering the courtroom will have temperatures taken.
Uncontested divorces may be approved during this time if all parties have agreed and signed the affidavit.
