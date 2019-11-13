County talking about $2.5M investment for TCAT

There are nearly 30 Tennessee College of Applied Technology campuses across the state. And Coffee County would like to add another here in Manchester.
According to a report from the Manchester Times, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell put forth a proposal to the county’s budget and finance committee that would have the county putting up $2.5 million to bring a campus here.
The deal would mean the county would purchase a 5,000 square foot building from VIAM Manufacturing large enough for approximately 400 students. It is the same building VIAM has allowed TCAT to use for industrial maintenance training for the past two years. The county would also need approval from the Tennessee Board of Regents and TCAT.