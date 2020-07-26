County students who choose distance learning should pickup materials Aug. 3

Parents with students enrolled in the Coffee County School System who intend to participate in distance learning to being the 2020-2021 school year, we have instruction information for you.
On Monday, Aug. 3 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. students along with a parent/guardian should collect all necessary materials and devices and sign checkout forms at the student’s assigned physical school. The student must be present in order to ensure that he/she can log into the device and the online platform. Parents or guardians must be present to sign school documents.
Social distancing and other precautions will be enforced. Masks will be required to enter the building to pick up items. See more information by clicking here.