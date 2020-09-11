County students enrolled in virtual learning must renew by Oct. 9 to continue

Coffee County Schools will continue to offer parents the option of distance learning.
Parents must reapply every quarter for continued participation. Renewal application directions are located on the district website at www.coffeecountyschools.com or by clicking here. The window for the renewal application is Sept 14-Oct 9.
The renewal process is only for those parents who had received prior approval during Quarter 1. You must complete a separate online renewal application for each of your students. An email confirmation will be sent to the parent. Parents who want to enroll under this option for the first time are required to visit the Central Office to complete the initial application (1329 McArthur St.).
Also, all parents must have completed the online registration process before initial or renewal approval is granted. If you have not completed online registration yet this year, contact your child’s school to receive information about online registration and ParentVUE.