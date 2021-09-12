County school board to meet Monday

Coffee County School board will hold a regularly scheduled board meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Below is the agenda. Meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Board of Education, located at 1343 McArthur St. All meetings are open to the public.
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
- Minutes: August 9, 2021 and September 9, 2021
- 3rd Reading of Policies: 1.700, 2.806, 3.205, 3.211, 3.220, 4.205, 4.301, 4.605, 5.100, 5.106, 5.117,
5.200, 5.802, 6.200, 6.202, 6.300, 6.306, 6.319, 6.402, 1.8011, 6.4081
- Use of Facilities: Coffee County Fair / CHS Theater & Gym / Sept 18-21, 2021 (in case of rain)
- Use of Facilities: Girl Scouts Troop 228 / East Coffee Cafeteria / Sept 2021 – May 2022
- Use of Facilities: Dream Team Basketball/ CCMS Gym / Sept 2021 – May 2022
- Use of Facilities: Dream Team Basketball / CHS Gym / Sept 2021 – May 2022
- Use of Facilities: Dream Team Bball / New Union Gym / Sept 2021 – May 2022
- Overnight Field Trip: FFA / Old Stone Fort / Camp Retreat / Oct 15-16, 2021
- Overnight Field Trip: JROTC / Crocketts Cove, AEDC / Oct 15-16, 2021
- Overnight Field Trip: FFA / Gatlinburg, TN / State Convention / March 27-30, 2022
- Overnight Field Trip: FFA / Martin, TN / State Vet CDE / May 22-TBD, 2022
- Overnight Field Trip: FFA /Doyle, TN /State FFA Camp / June 22-TBD, 2022
- Out of State Field Trip: BETA / LaGrange, GA / Leadership Summit / Oct 24-26, 2021
- Out of State Field Trip: FFA / Indianapolis, IN / National Convention / Oct 26-29, 2021
IV. Agenda Items
- Election of Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman
- Committee Appointments
- 2021-2022 Early Dismissal Days
- Budget Update (Year Ending June 30, 2021)
- Budget Update (July 2021)
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report