County School Board could vote on director contract extension Monday

Both the Coffee County and Manchester boards of education will be meeting in regularly scheduled meetings on Monday, Oct. 11.
One key item on the agenda for the Coffee County school board meeting will be whether or not to renew the contract of Director of Schools Charles Lawson, whose contract is up next year.
The County School Board meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education building – 1343 McArthur St. The public is always welcome and encouraged to attend.
Meanwhile, the City Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at College Street Elementary. The public is always welcome and encouraged to attend.