County School Board agenda for May 9 meeting

The Coffee County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 9. Everyone is welcome to attend the public meeting. Meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the board of education at 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester:
Agenda below:
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
- April 11th minutes
- Second reading of Policies: 6.306, 6.206, 1.102
- Overnight Field Trip / Red Raider Basketball / June 1 – June 2
- Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Volleyball / September 9 – September 11
- Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Volleyball / July 17 – July 19
- Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Dance Team / July 11 – July 14
- Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Girls Basketball / June 12 – June 14
- Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Beta Club / June 29 – July 4
- Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Cheerleaders / June 21 – June 24
- Overnight Field Trip / CCMS / Washington D.C. / WorldStrides Student Travel
- Use of Facilities / Richard Gable / May 28th
- Use of Facilities / CCMS / Middle Tennessee Nationals / May – November 2022
IV. Action Items
- Truck Bid
- Cargo Van Bid
- Surplus Drivers Education Car
- Creation of Coffee County Middle School Wrestling Program
- Unused School Waiver Fee Approval
- Consolidated Funding Approval FY 23
- Budget Amendment Food Service
- Budget Amendment General School 141-2022-3
- Budget Amendment General School 141-2022-4
- Budget Amendment General School 141-2022-5
- Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
- ESSER Updat