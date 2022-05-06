County School Board agenda for May 9 meeting

The Coffee County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 9. Everyone is welcome to attend the public meeting. Meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the board of education at 1343 McArthur St. in Manchester:

Agenda below:

AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)

  1. April 11th minutes
  2. Second reading of Policies: 6.306, 6.206, 1.102
  3. Overnight Field Trip / Red Raider Basketball / June 1 – June 2
  4. Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Volleyball / September 9 – September 11
  5. Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Volleyball / July 17 – July 19
  6. Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Dance Team / July 11 – July 14
  7. Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Girls Basketball / June 12 – June 14
  8. Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Beta Club / June 29 – July 4
  9. Overnight Field Trip / CCCHS Cheerleaders / June 21 – June 24
  10. Overnight Field Trip / CCMS / Washington D.C. / WorldStrides Student Travel
  11. Use of Facilities / Richard Gable / May 28th
  12. Use of Facilities / CCMS / Middle Tennessee Nationals / May – November 2022
    IV. Action Items
  13. Truck Bid
  14. Cargo Van Bid
  15. Surplus Drivers Education Car
  16. Creation of Coffee County Middle School Wrestling Program
  17. Unused School Waiver Fee Approval
  18. Consolidated Funding Approval FY 23
  19. Budget Amendment Food Service
  20. Budget Amendment General School 141-2022-3
  21. Budget Amendment General School 141-2022-4
  22. Budget Amendment General School 141-2022-5
  23. Budget Update
    V. Items for Discussion
    VI. Committee Reports
    VII. Student Ambassador Report
    VIII. Director’s Report
  24. ESSER Updat