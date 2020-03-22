County offices remain closed to foot traffic through end of March

Coffee County government offices will continue to be closed to the public through the end of the month, this according to a release from Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell’s office on Friday. The mayor announced that effective at noon Tuesday, March 17, that all county offices would be closed through the week and a re-evaluation would be conducted Friday, March 20, at which time it was announced that offices will remain closed to foot traffic. However, county workers are still working and available to be reached by telephone. Phone numbers for all county government offices are:
Coffee County Mayors Office 931-723-5100
Coffee County Clerk’s Office 931-723-5106
Coffee County Election Office will be open to pick up and return petitions. 931-723-5103
Coffee County Register of Deeds 931-723-5130
Coffee County Trustee 931-723-5128
Coffee County Probation 931-723-3939
Coffee County Circuit Clerk 931-723-5100
Coffee County Codes 931-723-4841
Coffee County Industrial Board 931-723-5120
Coffee County Property Assessor 931-723-5126