County government offices closing to in-person traffic until after New Year; trustee office to remain open.

Due to the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases in Coffee County, Coffee County Government buildings will be closing their offices to the public beginning Monday, Dec. 21.
This will include most all offices at Coffee County Administrative Plaza, The Public Libraries, and all other county buildings unless otherwise listed in this release. The exceptions to this will be Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and all Convenience centers within the County. They will remain open and operational utilizing normal business hours. Also, the Coffee County Trustee’s office lobby will remain open Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 29-31 for residents to pay property taxes.
All employees will still be working and will be available by appointment. If you have business with the following offices, we ask that you please call ahead and schedule an appointment:
Coffee County Mayor’s Office 931-723-5100
Coffee County Clerk’s Office 931-723-5106
“Those who have business with Coffee County Clerk can also utilize the drive-up window located on the East side of the building.
Coffee County Election Office (Closed)
Coffee County Register of Deeds 931-723-5130 (Office has walk up window)
Coffee County Trustee will remain open. 931-723-5128
Coffee County Probation 931-723-3939
Coffee County Circuit Clerk 931-723-5110 (Someone will be in the lobby for payments & filings)
Coffee County Codes 931-723-4841
Coffee County Industrial Board 931-723-5120
Coffee County Property Assessor 931-723-5126
Coffee County Chancery Court 931-723-5132 (Someone will be in the lobby for payments & filings)
Coffee County Youth Services 931-723-5108
Following similar precautions being taken across the state, these precautionary measures are being taken in order to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. All emergency services will still operate in case of Emergency. County Employees and most services will continue to be available by phone and many services are available online.
The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and employees is of the highest importance at this time. Coffee County will continue to monitor all updates from the CDC and state health officials and will adjust our response plans and operations based on their advice. The CDC and State of Tennessee health officials recommend social distancing, which is a term for taking precautions to reduce your contact with other individuals.Coffee County Will re-evalu
ate on Monday 1/4/2021 by 4pm and apprise the public as to further closings that may be warranted.