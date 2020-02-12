County government has clean audit for second straight year

For the second year in a row, the Coffee County government operated with no audit findings in its annual report released by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.
This means that auditors did not discover any weaknesses or deficiencies in the entire government operations for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.
This is the second year in a row for the County to have no findings, which is rare across the state.
It also marked the fourth straight year for no audit findings with the Coffee County School System.