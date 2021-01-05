County commission will appoint replacement for Duncan

The Coffee County Commission will appoint someone to fill the remainder of the term being vacated by outgoing Circuit Court Clerk Heather Hinds Duncan, Thunder Radio has learned..
Duncan recently informed the commission that she intends to vacate her elected position on Jan. 31, 2021. Just a little over halfway through a four-year term. Duncan was re-elected to her position in August of 2018.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell told Thunder Radio News that Melissa O’Guin will be judge appointed to fill the position on an interim basis until the Coffee County Commission can appoint a replacement. Cordell said that whoever is appointed would fill the remainder of Duncan’s term, which runs through August of 2022.
Duncan has served as Circuit Court Clerk for over 26 years.