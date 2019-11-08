County Commission looks to replace empty seat Tuesday

The Coffee County Commission is set to have a full meeting next Tuesday, November 12th at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
One key item on the agenda will be filling the vacant seat for District 8, which was vacated earlier this summer when Emily Howes resigned after moving out of the district.
The commission attempted to fill the seat in September but the vote ended in a 9-9 tie between Jeff Keele and Tim Brown at the time. That item is back on the agenda for this upcoming Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and, as always, is open to the public.