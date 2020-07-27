Cordell encourages Coffee Countians to follow Tennessee pledge

Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell issued a statement Monday, July 27. Cordell wanted to highlight and encourage Coffee Countians to follow the Tennessee pledge when it comes to social distancing and other sanitary steps to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Cordell stops short of requiring masks in Coffee County, but he strongly encourages it.
The full statement is as follows:
“In a few short days our children will be returning to school across the county. In order to keep our children in school, businesses open and keep our citizens at work, we strongly encourage everyone to follow the CDC’s guidelines and the Tennessee pledge. Data has shown that social distancing, regular handwashing and sanitizing surfaces help to prevent the spread of the virus. We also strongly encourage everyone to wear face masks when out in public or groups of people. The daily increase of active cases in Coffee County the last two days (July 25 and 26) together were 53 active cases. This brings the total up to 148 active cases in Coffee County on July 26. Of those cases 27 of these are from the ages of 5 to 18 years old. We feel that it is especially important to follow these guidelines to prevent the virus from traveling into our schools and to our vulnerable populations.”