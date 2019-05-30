The latest numbers are out for the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center and right now the management is asking for nearly $375,000 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year for its deficit.
Coffee County and Manchester City equally cover the center’s operating costs meaning they will have to split the request along with operating costs.
The amount is lower than it was in 2016 and 2017 when the center needed just over $400,000 in ’16 and $500,000 in ‘17.
Just over $80,000 will go for maintenance that’s beyond normal costs that occur each day, such as parking lot maintenance and more.
Continuing Deficit has Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center Asking for Extra Funding
