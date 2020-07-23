Coffee County unemployment rate drops 3.3 percent

Unemployment rates in a vast majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties continued to drop in June, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
In Coffee County, the unemployment rate for June was 10.5 percent, which is down 3.3 percent from the 13.8 percent in May, but remains significantly higher than the 3.8 percent from June of last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. There were 2,628 people unemployed last month in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Seventy-four counties had lower jobless rates for the month, as Tennessee continues to reopen after many businesses closed in the spring to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Unemployment did increase slightly in 17 counties during the month and remained the same in four counties.
Williamson County recorded the lowest unemployment rate in June. At 6.7%, the rate dropped 0.4 of a percentage point when compared to May’s rate.
Crockett County’s rate of 6.8% was Tennessee’s second-lowest figure for the month, down 0.3 of a percentage point from May. Pickett County had the third-lowest rate at 7.2%, down a 0.5 of a percentage point.
Shelby County had the state’s highest rate of unemployment in June. Its figure jumped 1.8 percentage points to 13.2%.
Grundy County was just below Shelby County at 13.1%, which represents a 3.8 percentage point drop from May’s rate of 16.9%.
See the complete list of county data here
.