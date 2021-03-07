Constitutional Carry measure advances through TN House committee

House Bill 786, also known as the “Constitutional Carry” bill, moved through the House committee system this week, passing the Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday.
House Republicans introduced the legislation to provide law-abiding citizens the constitutional right to defend themselves and their families while also stiffening penalties to make criminals think twice before committing firearm-related crime in Tennessee.
This legislation includes several provisions that will make Tennessee communities safer by imposing more severe punishments on criminals. House Bill 786 includes sentencing enhancements and increases minimum sentences for gun-related crimes. It also increases sentences on felons illegally carrying firearms or unlawfully providing a minor with a firearm.
Currently, concealed carry permit holders have the right to carry a handgun, except in restricted areas. House Bill 786 would extend the same constitutional right to carry a handgun without a permit to all law-abiding citizens 21 and older or 18 and older for active members of the military.
House Bill 786 moves to the Criminal Justice Committee for consideration on Wednesday, March 10.