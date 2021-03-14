Constitutional Carry advances to Finance, Ways & Means

Tennessee House Republicans continued to advance House Bill 786, also known as the Constitutional Carry bill, through committees last week and on to Finance Ways and Means Subcommittee for consideration on March 17.
House Bill 786 ensures honest, law-abiding citizens who are legally eligible may utilize their Second-Amendment right to self-defense without asking for government permission. Alongside of that, the bill strengthens penalties for anyone who steals a firearm, felons in possession of a firearm, and dangerous stalkers. House Bill 786 makes Tennessee communities safer and corrects current law that leaves law-abiding citizens defenseless in violation of their constitutional rights.
Currently, concealed carry permit holders have the right to carry a handgun, except in restricted areas. House Bill 786 would extend the same constitutional right to carry a handgun without a permit to all law-abiding citizens 21 and older or 18 and older for active members of the military.
